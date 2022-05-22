Everton boss Frank Lampard is plotting a move for Levi Colwill as he looks for a favour from his former employers, Chelsea.

The 19-year-old has spent the season on loan at Huddersfield Town in the Championship and will be looking to make the step up next season.

As per the Sun, Lampard is plotting a move for Colwill this summer as Everton hope to agree a loan move.

The Toffees secured their top-flight status after victory over Crystal Palace in midweek as Lampard steered the club into another season in the Premier League.

Everton will face strict competition if they wish to land the signing of Colwill but Lampard will hope that his relationship with the club can help secure the Chelsea youngster.

AFC Bournemouth have been heavily linked with a move for the youngster as he looks to play Premier League football next season.

Colwill will return to Chelsea for pre-season but could be sent out on loan once again, as he admitted he is ready to play Premier League football.

“I think I’m ready (for the Premier League). I’ve learnt a lot this year so the next step I hope will be in the Premier League with Chelsea, Huddersfield or whoever," he said.

Colwill has also attracted interest from the likes of Leicester City, Fulham, Southampton and Huddersfield over a potential move in the summer, so it is likely that he will be playing Premier League football no matter what.

Lampard's side have leaked goals this season so a move for Colwill could see the Toffees bolster their defensive options.

