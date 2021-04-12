Reports in Italy: Hakim Ziyech 'could leave' Chelsea this summer

Hakim Ziyech could leave Chelsea this summer after just one season at the club, according to reports in Italy.

The 28-year-old only signed for the Blues last summer from Ajax in a transfer worth in the region of £33 million.

Ziyech has featured 28 times so far for Chelsea in all competitions in his debut year in England. During that time he has scored four and assisted as many.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He has featured in six of Chelsea's last seven Premier League games, however according to Calciomercato.it in Italy, via Sport Witness, Thomas Tuchel's arrival at the club has had an impact on the Moroccan's future.

Ziyech was brought to Chelsea by Frank Lampard, but he was replaced back in January after a dip in form.

As per the report, the 'change of guard' at Chelsea has had ‘huge side effects’ on Ziyech, and he ‘could leave’ the club in the summer.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

No interested clubs have been mentioned, and this comes after former Holland international Rene van der Gijp told Ziyech to leave Stamford Bridge.

"It was a good choice when Lampard was coach. He was very enthusiastic about him. Then another trainer arrives, and he wants to play a different game.

"He wants to have runners in midfield instead of people like Ziyech. Then you have a problem… So it’s best for him to leave."

This came after claims from journalist Ian McGarry that the club could look to recoup some of the money paid for Ziyech this summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube