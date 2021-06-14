Reports: Lazio Interested In Loan Move for Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa could be offered a lifeline by his former boss.

Lazio are showing interest in a loan move for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer, according to reports in Italy.

The 26-year-old played just 14 times for the Blues during the 2020/21 campaign following Edouard Mendy's arrival from Rennes last summer.

Kepa was demoted to number two after performances left former boss Frank Lampard unconvinced. Thomas Tuchel has given the Spaniard a clean slate and chances since his January appointment, but Mendy remains the preferred choice.

It was a big transfer fee back in 2018 for Kepa. Chelsea, then managed by Maurizio Sarri, paid £71.6 million to land him however it just hasn't worked out.

Chelsea are open to letting him leave and they are receiving interest from Lazio who have just appointed Sarri as their new boss.

As per La Repubblica, the Italian side could be willing to pay 50 per cent of Kepa's wages if they can agree a loan fee.

Italian-based journalist Ekrem Konur also states Lazio will now look to hold talks with the Blues over a move for the 26-year-old.

Lazio are also showing interest in Ruben Loftus-Cheek as well as left wing-back Marcos Alonso.

Tuchel is looking to fine tune his side this summer after the Champions League triumph and it will mean several exits at Stamford Bridge this summer.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

