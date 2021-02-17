Reports of Hakim Ziyech considering Chelsea future rubbished

Hakim Ziyech was reportedly considering his future at Chelsea but those reports have now been quickly squashed.

The 27-year-old only arrived at Chelsea in the summer from Ajax, and has been unused by Thomas Tuchel's in their last three Premier League games.

And reports in Italy previously suggested that the Moroccan was 'considering his future' at the club and was planning to hold talks about his future with director Marina Granovskaia.

Juventus and AC Milan were linked with a loan switch for the winger, but any speculation over Ziyech moving to Italy have been rubbished.

On the Here We Go Podcast, Fabrizio Romano said: "There is absolutely nothing from Juventus and AC Milan for Ziyech."

Tuchel knows Ziyech needs time to adapt to life in England after his move from Holland.

"For me, it's clear he needs to adapt to this kind of football, this kind of league. He's come from a strong Ajax squad but they were the benchmark in the league. And it's not the same intensity and it's not the same competition as it is here."



(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Ziyech has also acknowledged his 'difficult' start at Chelsea but insists the real him will soon be on display.

“It was a difficult first half-year [at the club]. Of course, I immediately started with an injury, came back, then had another injury. So things are not going the way I had hoped.

“But, as most know, I always have faith in myself. I know what I can do, so I don't worry too much about that. The real Ziyech will be there."

