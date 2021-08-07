Reports: Talks Ongoing Between Chelsea And Sevilla Over Jules Koundé

Chelsea and Sevilla are holding talks to come to an agreement over a potential sale for Jules Koundé, according to reports.

The 22-year-old is the Blues' top defensive target, and it has emerged recently that the Champions League winners will go ahead with a deal regardless of whether Kurt Zouma agrees to head the other way, with the current Chelsea man preferring to remain in England amid interest from West Ham.

However, it has also been mentioned that Chelsea could turn their attention away from Koundé, with Sevilla reportedly demanding a fee in the region of €80 million, which would trigger a release clause in the France international's contract.

As per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, talks continue between the two sides to reach a consensus over a deal for Koundé, while the inclusion of Zouma, whose valuation is still being dicussed, in a deal as makeweight is not beyond the realms of possibility.

It has also been stated that Sevilla are hunting for a new centre-half to prepare of Koundé's exit, with Chelsea aiming to bolster their backline to compete on all fronts this season.

Additionally, Koundé was not involved in Sevilla's latest pre-season friendly, as it was thought that he would soon make a switch to Stamford Bridge, but Zouma's reluctance to be involved in the deal could have impacted the move.

What has Tuchel said about summer signings?

Talking to Chelsea TV, Tuchel said: "There were some phone calls with Petr (Cech) and Marina (Granovskaia) and also with my assistant in a relaxed way.

"There’s no need for stress or to rush things."

