Revealed: Antonio Rudiger's Real Madrid Contract Details After Agreeing Chelsea Departure

Antonio Rudiger's contract details at Real Madrid has been revealed after he informed Thomas Tuchel on his decision to leave Chelsea.

The 29-year-old's time at Stamford Bridge will come to an end when his contract is up at the end of the season and Tuchel revealed after their 1-0 win against West Ham.

As per Sport 1, via Sport Witness, the real figure of Rudiger's move to Real Madrid will be €90 million.

The report states that Rudiger has ‘made a decision’ and given Real Madrid his ‘verbal okay’ to join them when his contract at Chelsea expires.

He will sign a four-year deal in Spain and earn €6.8 million, net, according to the report which adds up to €13 million gross per season.

His half brother Sahr Senesie is his consultant and will also earn a signing bonus of €35m.

The report continues to state that the salary package along with signing on fees will see Real Madrid pay €90 million to sign Rudiger.

Speaking recently about Rudiger's departure, Tuchel admitted he will miss the defender.

"He gives confidence in the dressing room, a great character and leader. He is available for 90% of the matches and plays on an outstanding level and gives confidence if you play next to him, around him," he said. 

"He takes sometimes the focus towards him, away from others, takes and loves responsibility. I don’t think anybody likes this decision.

"We have to accept it and will accept it. Like it or not, there will be life at Chelsea after Toni. For him and for us it is the most important thing to end like it started and has been, on the highest level. This is where the focus needs to be.”

