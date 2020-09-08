Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and the fee in which the Blues could end up paying has been revealed.

The 28-year-old's deal to make the switch to west London is almost complete, with the two parties continuing talks over a deal.

Frank Lampard's side are confident of securing a deal for Mendy, who is technical director Petr Cech's first choice this summer.

He is set to provide competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who came under heavy scrutiny last season, and will cost the Blues an initial £18 million.

As per ESPN, a deal for the Senegalese could rise up to £25 million, with £7 million set to be included in add-ons and bonuses.

He will become Chelsea's eighth signing of the summer after Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Xavier Mbuyamba [Development] Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarri, Thiago Silva, and Kai Havertz.

Declan Rice is also on Chelsea's radar this summer however the Blues are yet to submit an offer for the 21-year-old England international.

Frank Lampard has also acknowledged that expectations at the club will rise next season following the bumper transfer window.

"I’m very aware that a club like Chelsea, even though we had a transfer ban, even though the year was difficult, expectations are going to go up hugely next year.

"And I just have to accept that as part of the job, and try and go about my job as well as I can."

