SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Revealed: How much Chelsea could end up paying for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

Matt Debono

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and the fee in which the Blues could end up paying has been revealed. 

The 28-year-old's deal to make the switch to west London is almost complete, with the two parties continuing talks over a deal. 

Frank Lampard's side are confident of securing a deal for Mendy, who is technical director Petr Cech's first choice this summer. 

He is set to provide competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who came under heavy scrutiny last season, and will cost the Blues an initial £18 million. 

42985105

As per ESPN, a deal for the Senegalese could rise up to £25 million, with £7 million set to be included in add-ons and bonuses. 

He will become Chelsea's eighth signing of the summer after Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Xavier Mbuyamba [Development] Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarri, Thiago Silva, and Kai Havertz.

Declan Rice is also on Chelsea's radar this summer however the Blues are yet to submit an offer for the 21-year-old England international.

Frank Lampard has also acknowledged that expectations at the club will rise next season following the bumper transfer window. 

"I’m very aware that a club like Chelsea, even though we had a transfer ban, even though the year was difficult, expectations are going to go up hugely next year.

"And I just have to accept that as part of the job, and try and go about my job as well as I can."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Expectations are going to go up hugely next year' at Chelsea, says Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard has accepted that expectations will increase next season following their bumper summer transfer window.

Matt Debono

Sheffield United will 'take good care' of Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu, says Chris Wilder

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says the Blades will look after Ethan Ampadu who joined the club on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Chelsea 'very close' to completing £18M deal for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

Chelsea are on the verge of completing a transfer for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy this summer.

Matt Debono

Danny Drinkwater provides update on Chelsea future

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has indicated that he is on his way out of the club this summer.

Matt Debono

Ethan Ampadu joins Sheffield United on season-long loan

Sheffield United have confirmed the signing of Welsh international Ethan Ampadu on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Monday 14 September and it will be refereed by Craig Pawson at the Amex Stadium.

Matt Debono

Olivier Giroud hopes to have future under Frank Lampard at Chelsea amid Timo Werner signing

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has admitted he hasn't spoken to Frank Lampard about his playing time at the club next season.

Matt Debono

David Moyes gives stance on Declan Rice's future amid Chelsea future

West Ham manager David Moyes has sent a transfer warning to Chelsea regarding midfielder Declan Rice.

Matt Debono

Chelsea handed Middlesbrough or Barnsley in Carabao Cup 3rd round

Chelsea will face Middlesbrough or Barnsley in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Matt Debono

'What a load of crap' - Mason Mount's father Tony responds to claims of unhappiness at Kai Havertz signing

Tony Mount, the father of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, has rubbished reports suggesting his son is unhappy with the signing of Kai Havertz.

Matt Debono