Report: Chelsea set to hand Thomas Tuchel 'huge €300M' transfer budget this summer

Chelsea are ready to splash the cash once again this summer as they look to return to their glory days of winning major titles.

After their transfer ban, Chelsea were extremely active in the 2020 summer transfer window. In excess of £200 million was spent on the likes of Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell, Timo Werner, Edouard Mendy, Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva.

Frank Lampard was backed heavily by the board but he was shown the door after failing to get the best out of some of Chelsea's biggest summer recruits.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Now Thomas Tuchel is at the helm, the early days have been promising which has seen the Blues quest for Champions League get back on track.

And as per TuttoMercatoWeb via Sport Witness, Chelsea are ready to have a 'huge' summer window and will give Tuchel €300 million [£258 million] in budget to sign new players.

The report claims that this budget is regardless of if they manage to qualify for the Champions League next season.

(Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Owner Roman Abramovich wants Chelsea to return to a 'high level in Europe', hoping that they will be able to lift the Premier League and Champions League once again in the near future.

They have been linked with a whole host of names already ahead of the summer window. Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland appears to be the top target for the Blues. His teammate Jadon Sancho has also been linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge.

Defenders David Alaba, Niklas Sule and Ibrahima Konate have also been the subject of interest from Chelsea after they missed out on Dayot Upamecano to Bayern Munich.

READ MORE: Bayern Munich provide update on Chelsea target Niklas Sule's future

READ MORE: Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule not Chelsea's number one summer transfer target

READ MORE: Roman Abramovich wants 'priority' target Erling Haaland at Chelsea 'at all costs'

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube