December 23, 2021
Revealed: Chelsea Will Only Make January Signings if Summer Targets Become Available

Any major incomings for Chelsea in January would be a case of summer targets becoming available, according to reports.

This comes with just over a week left until the winter transfer window opens, with several rumours set to take over the news.

As per Standard Sport, Thomas Tuchel is happy with his squad so any incomings would be as a result of his summer targets becoming available.

The Blues have most heavily been linked with a move for Jules Kounde, a defensive target from the summer.

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team," Tuchel said back in September.

Therefore, the Blues could go back in for the French international in Janaury if there is an opportuniuty to do so.

There is much speculation over the future of defenders Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva, who are all out of contract at the end of the season.

This could leave Chelsea with only Trevoh Chalobah as a senior central defender going into the new season, so if the situation with Kounde or other defensive targets change, the Blues could pounce.

Furthermore, Hakim Ziyech has been linked with a move away from the club in January. Chelsea currently have a wealth of attacking options but could enter the market for a replacement if the Moroccan departs.

