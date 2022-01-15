Skip to main content
Revealed: Chelsea's Competition to Sign Sergiño Dest Looks Tough Amid European Interest

Barcelona wing-back Sergiño Dest has been heavily linked with a potential move to Chelsea in recent weeks, however the west London club will face tough competition from several European clubs.

The US international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan giants, who desperately need to raise funds after recently struggling to register new signing Ferran Torres to be eligible to play in La Liga.

Xavi's side have set their asking price at €20 million, according to reports, and the defender has supposedly 'expressed his intention to succeed at the Camp Nou'.

imago1009102389h

As reported by ESPN, both Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid, as well as 'a few other English teams', are interested in acquiring the former Ajax player's signature.

Chelsea's interest in the 21-year-old comes following news that Ben Chilwell will likely be out of action for close to the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

Read More

As a result, the Blues have been forced to adapt to help out Marcos Alonso, their only current available option, at left-back.

In his place, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic have both been forced to help out.

imago1007548230h

However, the west London side would like to see the area addressed until the end of the season.

Recent reports suggest that Thomas Tuchel may not be overly keen on spending money on a permanent left-back choice, considering that the problem should be solved as soon as Chilwell returns from injury.

As a result, recalling Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell at Lyon appears to be the German tactician's priority this January transfer window.

