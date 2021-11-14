Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Revealed: Chelsea's Top Three January Transfer Targets, According to Reports

    Author:

    Chelsea's top three transfer targets for the January window have been revealed as Matthijs De Ligt, Jules Kounde and Lorenzo Insigne are on the shortlist, according to reports in Spain.

    The Blues will likely be in the market for a central defender as Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are all out of contract in the summer.

    As per Marca, they will target De Ligt and Kounde for this position whilst Insigne makes up the top three on the list.

    imago1007928002h

    It was previously reported that Chelsea have been offered De Ligt from Juventus as the Italians are looking to offload the defender.

    The Dutch international's salary currently stands at £280,000 a week, with many add-ons enabling him to earn more in bonuses.

    De Ligt's agent Mino Raiola has publicly said he wants his client to leave Juventus in the summer 2022, lining up perfectly with Chelsea's several defenders' contracts expiring.

    Read More

    imago1007917197h

    Kounde has been more heavily linked with the club, who were close to signing him in the summer before a deal broke down.

    It has been reported that he remains on Chelsea's radar and the Blues could move to sign him in January.

    imago1007901945h

    Insigne has not been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge before but it is thought that he is keen to move on from Napoli after an impressive Euro 2020 campaign and Chelsea could pounce on the opportunity.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    pjimage (3)
    Transfer News

    Revealed: Chelsea's Top Three January Transfer Targets, According to Reports

    34 seconds ago
    imago1007748545h (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: Borussia Dortmund 'In Contact' With Hakim Ziyech Over Janaury Transfer

    30 minutes ago
    imago1007587462h
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Reveals What Chelsea Means To Him Ahead of Title Challenge

    1 hour ago
    imago1007585687h
    News

    'It’s Really Important to Look After Yourself' - Trevoh Chalobah Reveals What He Does Outside of Football

    1 hour ago
    imago1007394477h
    News

    'I’ve Dealt With it' - Jules Kounde Reveals Collapsed Chelsea Move Affected Him

    2 hours ago
    imago1002915412h
    News

    'Play Like a Family' - Kai Havertz Reveals Key to Winning Champions League

    2 hours ago
    imago1007758720h
    News

    'I’m Very Happy Here' - Jorginho Speaks on Move to Chelsea Instead of Manchester City

    3 hours ago
    imago1006467760h
    News

    Chelsea's Conor Gallagher Reacts to England Senior Call-Up

    4 hours ago