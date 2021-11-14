Revealed: Chelsea's Top Three January Transfer Targets, According to Reports

Chelsea's top three transfer targets for the January window have been revealed as Matthijs De Ligt, Jules Kounde and Lorenzo Insigne are on the shortlist, according to reports in Spain.

The Blues will likely be in the market for a central defender as Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are all out of contract in the summer.

As per Marca, they will target De Ligt and Kounde for this position whilst Insigne makes up the top three on the list.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

It was previously reported that Chelsea have been offered De Ligt from Juventus as the Italians are looking to offload the defender.

The Dutch international's salary currently stands at £280,000 a week, with many add-ons enabling him to earn more in bonuses.

De Ligt's agent Mino Raiola has publicly said he wants his client to leave Juventus in the summer 2022, lining up perfectly with Chelsea's several defenders' contracts expiring.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Kounde has been more heavily linked with the club, who were close to signing him in the summer before a deal broke down.

It has been reported that he remains on Chelsea's radar and the Blues could move to sign him in January.

IMAGO / Fotoagenzia

Insigne has not been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge before but it is thought that he is keen to move on from Napoli after an impressive Euro 2020 campaign and Chelsea could pounce on the opportunity.

