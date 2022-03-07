Revealed: Details of Tiemoue Bakayoko's AC Milan Loan & Purchase Clause Amid Chelsea Return Links

AC Milan's option to purchase Tiemoue Bakayoko from Chelsea will be automatically triggered if he reaches a certain threshold of appearances, but it looks increasingly likely that he will return to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The French international has struggled for game time in recent weeks as Milan sit top of the Serie A table.

As per Calciomercato.com, via Sempre Milan, a purchase clause will be automatically triggered if he reaches 15 appearances of at least 45 minutes.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

However, those terms are only valid for next season, the second of his two-year loan spell.

Bakayoko was previously told he needs to do more during his time in the Serie A team if he is to be a success, however now he could be set to return to Stamford Bridge rather than stay for a second year in Milan as signing him permanently would 'seem crazy

However, the report continues to state that the 'most concrete' option is for Bakayoko's loan to be terminated in the summer rather than spend a second year in Italy.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Bakayoko renewed his contract with Chelsea until 2024, allowing the club to receive a fee for the player rather than letting him leave on a free transfer but now the Blues will have their work cut out to find potential suitors for the 27-year-old.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the midfielder, whose career is in limbo.

