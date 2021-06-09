Revealed: Erling Haaland Transfer to Chelsea in Roman Abramovich's Hands

Erling Haaland's future at Borussia Dortmund could be in the hands of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich this summer.

The 20-year-old is of 'strong interest' from the Blues and Thomas Tuchel's have stepped up their pursuit of the forward this summer by beginning talks with clubs and agents over the Norwegian.

Haaland has a release clause of £68 million which becomes active next summer, but Chelsea could try to lure him away this year for an added cost.

Dortmund have no intention of letting Haaland this summer but could be convinced if a 'crazy bid' is made by an interested party during the summer window.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea are reportedly reluctant on spending over £150 million on Haaland, however Tuchel and owner Roman Abramovich both are admirers of the striker. The Blues are prioritising a move for a new centre-forward this summer to strengthen their challenge for the Premier League title next season.

And as per Fabrizio Romano, Abramovich could have a strong say on if Haaland does or doesn't join Chelsea. He claims that it is 'up to Abramovich' now to whether he wants to offer the money needed to convince Dortmund to sell.

Haaland is believed to be open to a move to west London and is willing to talk to the Blues over a proposed transfer to the Champions League winners.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

Tuchel has already hinted at wanting a few arrivals this summer at Chelsea, but knows he doesn't need many otherwise it could cause a rift in the current crop of players.

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good," said Tuchel last month. "It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

