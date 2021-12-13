Revealed: Erling Haaland's Wage Demands Released Ahead of Possible Transfer

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland's wage demands have been revealed, with his agent Mino Raiola appearing to auction the player in recent weeks.

Haaland's current contract at Dortmund runs until 2024, but his agent, Raiola, has suggested that the striker will be leaving the German side this summer.

The Italian football agent previously said the following, as quoted by Patrick Berger: "He will take the next step. Bayern (Munich), Real (Madrid), Barca, (Manchester) City - these are the big clubs he can go to."

As per the Sun, Haaland, who could be available for a £68 million fee this summer, will be demanding a wage packet of £21.3 million per year over the course of five years.

That means the total financial commitment of any deal would reach over £215 million.

Raiola has also announced he wants £47 million in commission for any deal involving Haaland, which he may be forced to split between himself and the player's father, Alf-Inge.

Manchester City are also believed to be well aware of the potential costs of bringing in Haaland.

Pep Guardiola's side are also in the market for a striker, following the departure of Sergio Aguero to Barcelona in the summer.

Chelsea were heavily linked with Haaland over the summer, but when the deal never materialised, turned their heads to Romelu Lukaku instead, who cost the west London side a total of £97.5 million in transfer fees.

