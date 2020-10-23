Frank Lampard is the main reason why Chelsea want Declan Rice, a West Ham source has revealed.

Chelsea have shown heavy interest interest in the 21-year-old but no move in the summer materialised as the Blues splashed the cash, spending in excess of £200 million on seven new signings.

But no move for the former Chelsea academy star happened before the October transfer deadline, and now all eyes will be on the January transfer window and if Lampard's side will make a concrete move for Rice.

Reliable West Ham source ExWHUEmployee spoke on the WestHamWay Podcast, and revealed how influential Lampard is in Chelsea's interest for the England international.

"Lampard’s job is not massively under threat but potentially under threat if [their form] continues and he is a massive reason that Chelsea want Declan Rice.

Declan Rice is one of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount's best friends. (Photo by NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“So, in a way, we’ve got to hope that Lampard, I mean, I know West Ham fans probably would anyway, but I think hope for Lampard to get the sack.

“Obviously, I can’t promise that the manager that comes into Chelsea then wouldn’t want Rice but, at the moment, Lampard is the main reason that there [is] such heavy interest from Chelsea."

----------

Do you think Chelsea will eventually sign Declan Rice from West Ham? Let us know with your thoughts and why.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube