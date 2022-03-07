Skip to main content
Revealed: How Much Andreas Christensen Will Earn at Barcelona Amid Pending Chelsea Departure

It has been revealed as to how much Andreas Christensen will earn when he moves to Barcelona at the end of the season, leaving Chelsea on a free transfer.

The Danish international's current deal at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season and he is set to depart.

As per Sport, via Sport Witness, Christensen will complete his move to Spain this week and his contract details have been revealed.

Sport report the player will sign a five year contract, and will earn around €6 million a season, a figure likely to be after tax.

Whilst it is thought that Chelsea could easily match this fee, Christensen decided to depart to experience a new footballing challenge and wants to be part of Xavi's new-look Barcelona side.

Bayern Munich had been interested, however, it’s seemed clear for weeks that Barcelona were likely to win the race.

The Danish defender 'communicated his decision for a new challenge' back in December and there is a meeting scheduled next week to 'close the deal'.

Furthermore, he completed his medical tests on Monday, after missing the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Barcelona are also pursuing a swoop for not only Christensen, but also Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who will also come to the end of his contract at the end of the current season.

Chelsea will therefore be in the market for replacements, and Jules Kounde is thought to be high up on Thomas Tuchel's wish list.

