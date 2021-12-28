Revealed: How Much Chelsea Could Pay to Sign Juventus' Matthijs De Ligt

It has been revealed as to how much Chelsea will need to spend if they are to land Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt.

The Blues have several defenders out of contract at the end of the season with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva all able to talk to clubs in January ahead of potential summer moves.

Therefore, Chelsea have turned their attention to Dutch defender De Ligt ahead of a potential summer move.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

And as per El Nacional, it will only take €50 million for Chelsea to acquire his services.

The report states that it remains to be seen as to whether the transfer can take place in January or at the end of the season.

This works well for Chelsea as it was revealed that they will only make signings in January if their targets for next summer's transfer window become available.

IMAGO / Sportimage

With several defenders out of contract, Chelsea could be left with only Trevoh Chalobah as a senior central defender going into the new season, so if the situation with De Ligt changes and he becomes available in January, the Blues could pounce.

Chelsea's London rivals, Tottenham, have also been linked with a move for the 22-year-old, but it is thought that the Blues have both the financial power and European draw to convince him to join over Antonio Conte's side.

With Chelsea ready to pounce on De Ligt, €50 million could be a steal for one of the best young defenders in world football and an ideal replacement for potential outgoing, older players.

