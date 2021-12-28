Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Revealed: How Much Chelsea Could Pay to Sign Juventus' Matthijs De Ligt

Author:

It has been revealed as to how much Chelsea will need to spend if they are to land Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt.

The Blues have several defenders out of contract at the end of the season with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva all able to talk to clubs in January ahead of potential summer moves.

Therefore, Chelsea have turned their attention to Dutch defender De Ligt ahead of a potential summer move.

imago1008841285h

And as per El Nacional, it will only take €50 million for Chelsea to acquire his services.

The report states that it remains to be seen as to whether the transfer can take place in January or at the end of the season.

Read More

This works well for Chelsea as it was revealed that they will only make signings in January if their targets for next summer's transfer window become available.

imago1008808616h

With several defenders out of contract, Chelsea could be left with only Trevoh Chalobah as a senior central defender going into the new season, so if the situation with De Ligt changes and he becomes available in January, the Blues could pounce.

Chelsea's London rivals, Tottenham, have also been linked with a move for the 22-year-old, but it is thought that the Blues have both the financial power and European draw to convince him to join over Antonio Conte's side.

With Chelsea ready to pounce on De Ligt, €50 million could be a steal for one of the best young defenders in world football and an ideal replacement for potential outgoing, older players.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008841407h
Transfer News

Revealed: How Much Chelsea Could Pay to Sign Juventus' Matthijs De Ligt

40 seconds ago
imago1008826851h
Transfer News

Report: Napoli Considering Chelsea's Malang Sarr Ahead of January Transfer Window

30 minutes ago
imago1008841285h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are 'Strongly Committed' to Signing Juventus' Matthijs De Ligt

1 hour ago
imago1008858279h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Brighton: Romelu Lukaku & Mateo Kovacic Earn Starts as Hakim Ziyech Returns

1 hour ago
imago1008862169h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Expected to 'Push' for West Ham's Declan Rice at End of Season

2 hours ago
FHn7BjGWUAYL7VI.jfif
News

Leaked: Chelsea 2022/23 Away Kit as Blues Return to White Colour Scheme

2 hours ago
pjimage (2)
News

Romelu Lukaku's Agent Reveals Striker's Happiness at 'Perfect Club' Chelsea

3 hours ago
imago1008815721h
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Prepare 'Final Push' for Chelsea Centre-Back Antonio Rudiger

14 hours ago