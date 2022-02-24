Revealed: Inter Milan's Stance on Romelu Lukaku Return as Striker Wants Chelsea Departure

Inter Milan face a problem if they wish to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the San Siro after a disastrous spell at Chelsea, according to reports in Italy.

The Belgian has been in poor form for the Blues this season and could be set for a departure.

As per Calciomercato.com, a return to Inter Milan would be an issue due to the financial implications.

The report states: "Inter have no conceptual preclusions to take back the Belgian. The problem is the costs."

Lukaku cost £97 million as Chelsea signed him from the Milan club last summer and he earns upwards of £12 million a season, according to the report.

This price would be huge for Inter to pay, and would make a deal very difficult.

Recent reports have stated that Lukaku 'still wants to turn around' his form at Chelsea and has not given up on a future at the club.

Lukaku has scored ten goals in 28 appearances for the Blues this season, with five of those coming in the Premier League.

However reports in January have suggested that the striker would like to make a return to his former side Inter, as he was 'expecting a whole different situation' since his departure from the club that he won the Serie A title at last season.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the Belgian and Chelsea but a return to Inter looks difficult.

