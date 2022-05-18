Skip to main content

Revealed: List of Chelsea's Summer Transfer Targets to Kick-Start Todd Boehly Reign

Chelsea have looked at several signing ahead of the summer as they prepare for their first transfer window under the ownership of Todd Boehly's consortium.

With the Blues poised to finish third in the Premier League table, they have a way to go to close the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool.

As per Goal, the list of Chelsea' transfer targets have been revealed as the Blues look to improve their squad.

imago1011896158h

It was previously reported that Thomas Tuchel is planning a midfield overhaul this summer, with both Jorginho and N'Golo Kante out of contract in 2023.

Goal state that Chelsea have looked at West Ham's Declan Rice and Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni for the midfield options, however neither will come cheap.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

AS Monaco are demanding a fee of €80 million if they are to sell Tchouameni, whilst the Hammers are set to deny Rice a move this summer.

imago1011867779h

Further reports have stated that Boehly has been told to use the majority of the funds available this summer to overhaul the Chelsea defence.

With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen both departing in the summer, Goal have revealed the defensive reinforcements that have been targetted.

They state that Kounde will be signed once the takeover is complete, having a verbal agreement with Chelsea.

Chelsea have also looked at Presnel Kimpembe, Josko Gvardiol and Jose Giminez ahead of the summer window, whilst Marc Cucurella is an option at wing-back if Marcos Alonso joins Barcelona.

imago1011896158h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea to Finalise Jules Kounde Transfer After Todd Boehly's Takeover is Complete

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011948571h
Transfer News

Report: Boehly Plans to 'Re-Open' Chelsea's Dembele Talks Following Takeover

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011590547h
Transfer News

Report: Borussia Dortmund Interested in Chelsea's Ian Maatsen

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011948571h
Transfer News

Chelsea-Linked Ousmane Dembele 'Tempted' By Offers to Leave Barcelona on Free Transfer

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1009784379h
Transfer News

Report: Ziyech, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi or Werner Set for Chelsea Exit if Blues Add Forward in Transfer Window

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1012086918h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested in AC Milan Defender Alessio Romagnoli

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011804998h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Handed Tchouameni Boost as Real Madrid Withdraw From Transfer Race Ahead of Premier League Transfer

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1012002831h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Among Premier League Sides Offered Robert Lewandowski's

By Nick Emms14 hours ago