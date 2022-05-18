Chelsea have looked at several signing ahead of the summer as they prepare for their first transfer window under the ownership of Todd Boehly's consortium.

With the Blues poised to finish third in the Premier League table, they have a way to go to close the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool.

As per Goal, the list of Chelsea' transfer targets have been revealed as the Blues look to improve their squad.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

It was previously reported that Thomas Tuchel is planning a midfield overhaul this summer, with both Jorginho and N'Golo Kante out of contract in 2023.

Goal state that Chelsea have looked at West Ham's Declan Rice and Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni for the midfield options, however neither will come cheap.

AS Monaco are demanding a fee of €80 million if they are to sell Tchouameni, whilst the Hammers are set to deny Rice a move this summer.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Further reports have stated that Boehly has been told to use the majority of the funds available this summer to overhaul the Chelsea defence.

With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen both departing in the summer, Goal have revealed the defensive reinforcements that have been targetted.

They state that Kounde will be signed once the takeover is complete, having a verbal agreement with Chelsea.

Chelsea have also looked at Presnel Kimpembe, Josko Gvardiol and Jose Giminez ahead of the summer window, whilst Marc Cucurella is an option at wing-back if Marcos Alonso joins Barcelona.