Revealed: Marina Granovskaia's Role in Chelsea's Jules Kounde Pursuit

Chelsea's directror Marina Granovskaia will play a crucial role in the pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, it has been revealed.

The French international was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge last season and it looks like they will re-enter the fray for the defender.

As per tuttomercatoweb.com, Granovskaia is heavily involved in negotiations for Kounde.

The report states "this time it is Marina Granovskaia who enters the field for the French defender, with a 55 million plus 5 million bonus proposal and an agreement between the clubs that seems close".

Therefore it looks like the director is in direct contact with Sevilla for the defender, offering €55 million plus an additional €5 million in add-ons to seal the signature come the summer.

This is good news for Chelsea, who are desperate for defensive reinforcements as Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are all out of contract at the end of the season.

It has recently been reported that Kounde is still very keen on a move to Chelsea but may have to wait until the end of the season to be granted his wish.

He already has an 'agreement with Chelsea' for a possible future move and could join Tuchel's side at the end of the season.

In September, Thomas Tuchel provided a statement suggesting the club simply didn't have enough time to negotiate with Kounde before the season began.

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team."

Therefore, it looks like the defender could arrive in London come the end of the season, with Granovskaia playing a key role in a potential deal.

