Revealed: Thomas Tuchel prepared to offload at least nine Chelsea stars this summer

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is prepared to offload a number of fringe players amid speculation of a major squad overhaul in the summer transfer window.

Despite spending over £200 million on six players including Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner last summer, the Blues have endured a sub-par domestic campaign, which ultimately led to Thomas Tuchel's appointment as manager at Frank Lampard's expense in January.

According to the Mirror, as many as nine players are likely to be up for sale come the end of the season, with Tuchel looking to bring in a new array of players to build a title-winning side.

Tammy Abraham, who's currently facing a spell on the sidelines owing to a knee injury, has been left 'confused' by his situation under Tuchel with him not being considered in favour despite his impressive numbers so far this campaign.

The England international has two years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, but with there being heavy talk of a possible move for the likes of Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku in the summer, the 23-year-old could bd farewell to his boyhood club.

Ross Barkley, who's made quite an impression after a string of stellar attacking displays during his loan spell at Aston Villa this season, could seal a permanent move to Dean Smith's side past this season, along with Abraham, who's been linked with a switch to Villa, as per Birmingham Mail.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, who's been handed a new lease of life at Chelsea by Tuchel, could be shown the door after just three seasons in west London.

The Spaniard, whose current deal runs till 2025, could end up staying put should Willy Caballero depart the club at the end of the season, but he will only serve as back-up to Edouard Mendy, who's brought a sense of calmness and assurance to the position since his arrival from Rennes last summer.

It may be worth noting however, that Mendy's status as first-choice goalkeeper has been in doubt as well with there being several reports during recent months claiming that the board will look to invest in a world-class goalkeeper such as Gianluigi Donnarumma next season.

Jorginho, who's often been rumoured with a return to Italy in recent months, is one of the players who could seal a move away from Stamford Bridge with just one year left on his contract, despite him being admired by Tuchel.

With Mateo Kovačić and N'Golo Kanté more reliable picks in the middle of the park, Tuchel wouldn't mind letting him leave for the right amount with his side.

However, his recent marks and that of his agent deny the possibility of a move in the near future, but it wouldn't cause much of a surprise if Chelsea were to cash in on him in the summer.

Others who have question marks surrounding their future at the club past this summer are Emerson Palmieri, Antonio Rüdiger, Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Michy Batshuayi.

