Revealed: Ousmane Dembele's Stance at Barcelona Amid Chelsea Interest

Ousmane Dembele's intention is to continue at Barcelona until the end of the season, according to reports in Spain.

The winger is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a Deadline Day departure.

As per Ferran Martinez via Barca Universal, sources close to Dembele have assured that his intention was to continue at Barcelona this morning.

imago1009107135h

This comes after the latest reports stated that Dembele will remain a Barcelona player despite the club wishing for him to depart in January.

Instead, he will leave on a free transfer at the end of the season as Thomas Tuchel eyes up a reunion with his former Borussia Dortmund star.

Read More

Chelsea are already stocked with attackers, therefore a January move would not make much sense for Tuchel's side, despite his admiration for the 24-year-old.

There was reportedly a small chance that Dembele would have made the switch to London in January and now it looks like the chance is becoming close to impossible.

imago0028202642h

The 24-year-old joined the La Liga giants in 2017 from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund and is now in his fifth and final season at the club under the terms of his contract.

Dembele has played 129 times for Barcelona since he arrived nearly five years ago, scoring 31 goals and assisting a further 24 in all competitions. However, he has only netted once and assisted twice in 11 games during the current campaign.

