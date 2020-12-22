Revealed: Seven Potential Outgoings at Chelsea

Chelsea are reportedly ready to offload at least seven players as they look to trim their squad.

Frank Lampard has a big squad to contend with following a big summer spend that saw seven new faces arrive in west London following a spend of over £200 million.

It has seen Lampard face selection problems both for the starting XI and on the bench.

Chelsea have already been linked with summer moves for Erling Haaland and Declan Rice, but the Blues are ready to offload stars to reduce their wage bill.

Following Thiago Silva's arrival, Rudiger and Christensen have slipped down the pecking order. (Photo by Andrew Yates/Sportimage)

As per Angelo Mangiante, the seven stars Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for are: Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso, Ross Barkley, Danny Drinkwater, and Victor Moses.

Rudiger has already admitted he isn't satisfied with his position at Chelsea, while Alonso has been linked with a switch back to Italy.

Barkley and Moses are currently on loan at Aston Villa and Spartak Moscow respectively, while Drinkwater is still on Chelsea's books.

