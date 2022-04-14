Skip to main content
Revealed: The Four Clubs Interested in Signing Antonio Rudiger as Chelsea Takeover Situation Drags on

Four clubs are interested in signing Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger and should the uncertainty continue regarding the takeover of the west London club, Rudiger could join any of them, according to reports.

The German international has been linked with a number of clubs ever since the beginning of the season, with his contract set to expire in the summer.

imago1011277357h

Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen's contracts are also set to expire at the same time, which has caused Chelsea quite the transfer headache this season.

As per GOAL, Rudiger is on the radar of Manchester United, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus, who have all shown an interest in acquiring the 29-year-old's signature.

All four teams are ready to offer the defender a contract that would see him earn considerably more than he currently does at Chelsea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ever since Blues owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government for his 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin, the west London side have been unable to hold contract negotiations with their players.

imago1011275293h

As such, the likes of Andreas Christensen have been allowed to leave the club, reportedly completing a move to Barcelona, while Rudiger is in talks with other clubs.

As per the Times, a preferred bidder to take over the club is expected to be announced next week, meaning the process should be over soon.

However, the immediate future of the club still remains uncertain, thus Rudiger's future is equally as uncertain.

