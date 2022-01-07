Revealed: What Chelsea Must do to Sign Barcelona's Sergino Dest in January

Chelsea must make an 'exorbitant offer' in order to sign USMNT's Sergino Dest from Barcelona in January, according to reports in Spain.

The Blues are in the market for a wing-back after injuries to both Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

And as per Munod Deportivo via Sport Witness, Chelsea could sign Dest if an 'exorbitant offer' is made in January.

It is reported that the defender 'does not want to leave' Barcelona and the Catalan club have not received any convincing proposals so far. The offers made do not meet Barcelona's financial demands.

They will 'assume' that Dest has the 'last word' on a potential departure in January but unless an 'exorbitant offer' is made, he plans to stay at the club.

The Blues missed out on Achraf Hakimi in the summer, who opted to sign for Paris Saint-Germain ahead of Chelsea and could dip back into the market for a right wing-back after James picked up an injury against Brighton.

The defender is ruled out for up to six weeks whilst Chilwell is out until the end of the season.

Dest would provide cover for both the left side and right side, familiar with playing in a back five.

It was reported that it would take €35 million to tempt Barcelona into selling Dest this window, with Roman Abramovich only prepared to offer €25 million for the American in order to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

However, it is unclear as to whether a deal will be struck in January as the defender is keen to remain in Spain.

