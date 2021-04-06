NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Revealed: What Chelsea think Erling Haaland could do if he joins club this summer

Chelsea believe Erling Haaland could turn them into Premier League and Champions League winners if they are able to sign him from Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland has become one of the most sought-after players in world football following his rapid rise to the top of the game, establishing himself as one of the best forwards in the world at the age of just 20. 

It has seen Chelsea, Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid all show interest in the Norwegian who has a release clause of €75 million which is valid from July 2022.

sipa_32845799

Chelsea's involvement

Chelsea want a new centre-forward this summer. Sergio Aguero and Romelu Lukaku have been linked but they are eyed as an alternative to their first choice, Haaland. 

Thomas Tuchel's side know they 'are up against it' to sign Haaland and believe it's this summer or never if they want to bring him to west London, and if they can find the funds for a deal which could cost in excess of £200 million if agents fees are taking into account.

Simon Johnson of the Athletic, spoke on the 'Ornstein and Chapman Podcast' and stated that Chelsea see Haaland as a striker who can turn them from a top four pushing side, to a side who can win Premier League and Champions League titles.

sipa_32845859

They have high hopes for Haaland if they can land him this summer but it won't be an easy task.

Competitors

Real Madrid are seen as the favourites, while Manchester City could pull out this summer if the eye-watering finances rumoured for a possible deal are true. They aren't willing to pay the high fees and do not want to get involved in a bidding war for Haaland. 

sipa_31610273
