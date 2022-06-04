Revealed: What Chelsea & Tottenham Hotspur Need to do to See Romelu Lukaku Move

The criteria needed for Romelu Lukaku to seal a shock move from Chelsea to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur has been revealed.

Despite the 29-year-old signing for the Blues from Inter Milan last summer for a club record fee of around £97.5 million, there is speculation that he could depart in the coming transfer window.

He has also been linked with a return to Inter, with the Belgian international winning the Serie A title there last year.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, both Chelsea and Spurs would have to undo 'many knots' for a transfer to happen.

They would also have to bypass their 'conflictual relationship', with their rivalry being clear to see over the past few seasons.

If Lukaku was to make the switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium it would see him be reunited with Antonio Conte, who managed Inter in their Serie A success last summer.

There is belief that Conte could try and make a move for the striker in the hopes of reinforcing his side's attack for next season.

However, although his next club is not yet decided, it is clear that Lukaku wants to quit Chelsea this summer after a poor season back at the club.

Inter remain heavily linked with a move for the Belgian ahead of next season, but reports have said that they would need to reduce some of their wage bill in order to sign him.

Lukaku has also told the Italian giants that he will convince the Blues to let him join on a loan deal.

