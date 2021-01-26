Revealed: What Frank Lampard's departure means for Chelsea's pursuit of Declan Rice

A potential return to Chelsea for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is in serious jeopardy with Frank Lampard's departure as Blues boss and Thomas Tuchel having officially been announced as the new manager.

Chelsea are unlikely to keep up their chase for the 22-year-old, who was a target 'driven' by Lampard.

According to Matt Law of The Telegraph, it is now highly unlikely that the club will want to bring in Rice unless Tuchel makes him a priority, which in itself isn't likely to happen.

Rice, 21, has been heavily linked with a return back to his boyhood club in Chelsea in the summer, with the likes of Manchester United targeting him as well.

As ESPN reported a while ago, the Red Devils were prepared to go head-to-head with the Blues for Rice's signature in the summer with a January switch looking increasingly unlikely.



However, with Lampard no longer at the wheel, the Manchester outfit could end up having a clear run at Rice with Chelsea having reportedly ended their interest in the midfielder.

Rice has emerged as one of the most talented midfielders in the Premier League with 13 international caps with England as well.

Rice was let go by Chelsea at the age of 14 which has seen his rise in professional football come in east London.

West Ham manager David Moyes isn't planning to let Rice leave anytime soon but despite the pandemic, any potential suitors will have to pay up if they are to get the deal over the line, with Hammers hopeful that a £70 million fee would be enough to ward off interest from interested parties.



However, a recent report from 90min claimed that West Ham could drop their price to £50 million ahead of the summer transfer window due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

But, this has been rubbished by West Ham insider EXWhuExmployee, who told AbsoluteChelsea that West Ham will not allow Rice to leave for 'that little' regardless of the impacts of coronavirus pandemic.

