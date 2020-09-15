Rennes' initial demands to Chelsea for goalkeeper Edouard Mendy this summer have been revealed.

The 28-year-old is believed to be on the verge of signing a five-year-deal with the Blues, who will provide competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Mendy is set to cost Chelsea in excess of £20 million however a new report has stated what Rennes initial wanted for the Senegalese goalkeeper.

According to L'Equipe via GFFN, Rennes were holding out for €40 million for Mendy and wanted French forward Olivier Giroud on loan.

No fee has yet been agreed by the two parties, as per Mohamed Bouhafsi, with talks ongoing between the two clubs.

Mendy is ready to fly to London after he held talks with Rennes last week ahead of his proposed switch to west London.

Frank Lampard remained coy on a potential deal following Chelsea's 3-1 win against Brighton in the Premier League on Monday night.

"I can't confirm that. That's news to me as I've been preparing for the game. but I won't talk about players from other clubs."

