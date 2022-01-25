Revealed: When Chelsea Will Have to Make a Decision Over Armando Broja's Future Amid Southampton & West Ham Interest

Chelsea will face pressure to decide the immediate future of Armando Broja at the end of the season after an impressive loan spell at Southampton.

The 20-year-old has five Premier League goals already this season and has been heavily linked with a permanent Premier League move.

As per Express Sport, Chelsea will decide the future of their youngster at the end of the season.

The report continues to state that 'offers are expected to arrive on the table in around five months time, meaning Chelsea will have to refine their plans for their academy graduate, with a meeting expected to take place between the club and his representatives.'

West Ham United were recently linked with the 20-year-old as the Hammers are plotting a late-window move for the striker.

However, Southampton are also interested as they look to make Broja's loan move a permanent switch by the end of the season.

Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed that transfer talks were underway between both clubs.

"I know that his family is very, very keen that he is with us and they have absolutely confirmed that he should stay longer with us," he said.

“Then it’s also about Chelsea and what they want. There are a lot of talks to be had. But Martin (Semmens) is on this and Broja should concentrate on his game.”

This comes after reports stating that several clubs have asked Chelsea how much it would cost to sign Broja on a permanent deal this January.

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will look to keep Broja or offload him to another Premier League club at the end of the season.

