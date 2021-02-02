Revealed: When Chelsea will make their decision over Ross Barkley's future at Aston Villa

Chelsea will wait to make a decision on Ross Barkley's future until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old joined Aston Villa on loan in September after it was apparent he would not feature regularly under Frank Lampard.

Barkley has flourished in Dean Smith's side, with a hamstring injury setback, which has coincided with Villa's impressive run in the Premier League this season.

He has made 10 appearances for Villa this season, scoring three times and providing one assist.

But no decision has been made on his future yet and it has been revealed by the Daily Mail that Chelsea will wait until the summer to assess his future.

As per the report, it's believed that Barkley is also 'happy to assess the situation' at the end of the season.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith recently stated that no discussions have taken place over them signing Barkley on a permanent basis.

"There have never been any discussions," said Smith.

"We contacted Chelsea at the start of the season about taking him on loan, and we are thankful they allowed it.

"He is playing football, playing with a smile on his face and enjoying it at the moment."

Now Thomas Tuchel is at the helm, everybody has a chance to impress him. But with Barkley excelling in the Midlands, it would come as no surprise if they and the midfielder want to make his stay permanent in the summer.

