Revealed: Why Achraf Hakimi Rejected Chelsea to Join PSG in the Summer

September 26, 2021
Revealed: Why Achraf Hakimi Rejected Chelsea to Join PSG

The Moroccan confirms he had an offer.
Former Chelsea target Achraf Hakimi has opened up on his decision to reject an offer from the club in the summer as he decided to move to Paris Saint-Germain instead.

The wing-back was heavily linked with a move to Thomas Tuchel's side and his agent had previously confirmed that Chelsea made an offer for the Moroccan.

Speaking to L'Equipe via Get Football News France, Hakimi revealed why he opted to go to Paris rather than London.

He said: "When I received these two offers (from Chelsea and PSG) I had an intuition that I had to go to Paris, that I would be happy there,"

The Blues were in talks with Inter Milan over the signing of Hakimi this summer and even offered to swap players in order to bring the price down for the winger, who ended up moving to Paris Saint-Germain. However, previous reports had suggested that no official bid was made.

Continuing to talk regarding the move, Hakimi continued: "PSG is a great club and I appreciated how people liked me and wanted me here.

"I was lucky to see my arrival accompanied by some big transfers. I’m already sure that I haven’t made a mistake, I’m feeling good, we have a dream team and I’m proud to be a part of it."

Chelsea did not find an alternative for Hakimi, instead deciding to keep Callum Hudson-Odoi despite a late loan move from Borussia Dortmund.

