Revealed: Why Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele Declined January Move to Chelsea

Reports in Spain have stated that Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele decided against moving to Chelsea in January and the reason why has been revealed.

The 24-year-old has just months remaining on his contract in Spain and was subject to much interest in January.

However, as per Sport, he rejected the chance to join Chelsea as he is waiting for a move in the summer.

The report states that Chelsea moved for Dembele in January with a €10 million proposal plus add-ons but the negotiation was blocked due to the player's refusal.

This is because Dembele's camp want to take as much time as possible to sign for the highest bidder.

Juventus were prepared to offer the most due to the upcoming departure of Paulo Dybala but the report states that Chelsea could change this.

Thomas Tuchel, who previously worked with Dembele at Borussia Dortmund, and Chelsea were 'mostly interested' in a summer move too because they are 'considering a transformation' of their attacking line. 

Chelsea have a whole host of attackers on the books, and adding another would've caused further selection headache for Tuchel who already has enough problems with selecting his front line.

Therefore, a move in the summer seems sensible for all parties as it is clear the Chelsea boss wants his man. 

“He is a very good player when he is in his top level," admitted Tuchel last month on Dembele amid interest.

"I am very fortunate to have trained him in my time at Dortmund. It was only one year, it should have been longer. I needed to leave and he decided to leave."

