Revealed: Why Chelsea Are Sending Billy Gilmour on Loan to Norwich City

He's expected to finalise a move to the Canaries this week.

Billy Gilmour is all set to complete his switch to Norwich City this week and it's been revealed why Chelsea have opted to loan him out to the Canaries.

The 20-year-old is out of isolation after contracting Covid-19 during the European Championships with Scotland. Gilmour starred for his country against England, but unfortunately his tournament was cut short.

It came after another impressive season at Chelsea which saw the Blues go onto win the Champions League on May 29.

But instead of joining up with the Blues squad for pre-season, the Scottish midfielder will join Daniel Farke's newly-promoted Norwich for the 2021/22 campaign.

Gilmour is expected to undergo his medical on Thursday ahead of his loan move to Carrow Road being finalised.

But why have Chelsea chosen Norwich as his destination?

As per the Athletic, Tuchel and Chelsea chose Norwich as Gilmour's loan destination due to their system and playing the 'double six' in midfield.

Tuchel wants the midfielder to play a constant stream of games in the respective position and Farke's side is seen as the ideal fit for Gilmour.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Talks over a new deal at Chelsea haven't happened yet, but they remain on the cards as per the report.

Gilmour was denied a loan move back in January when Tuchel arrived at the club because he wanted him in and around the first-team. Now he has the license to play regular top-flight football week in, week out which will prove invaluable in years to come and upon his return to Chelsea next summer.

