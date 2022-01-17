Revealed: Why Levi Colwill Will Not be Recalled to Chelsea From Huddersfield Loan

Chelsea will not be able to recall Levi Colwill from his spell at Huddersfield Town, according to reports.

The Blues man joined the Championship side on a season long loan deal at the beginning of the season and has been one of the Terriers' standout performers so far.

He is one of 21 players who are out on loan from Chelsea in order to gain first team experience, especially considering he is just 18-years-old.

IMAGO / News Images

According to The Athletic, the Blues will not be able to recall Colwill this season amid interest from fellow Premier League side Leicester City.

This is due to a clause that was inserted into his contract that states he cannot return to his parent club if he plays a certain amount of gametime for Huddersfield.

The report suggests that this quota has been reached and he will therefore stay on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

It is believed that Colwill's form has attracted the interest of the Foxes but even though the situation may be reevaluated, he is expected to stay at Huddersfield.

IMAGO / PA Images

The centre-back has featured 21 times for the Terriers so far this season, scoring one goal from defence.

He joined the Chelsea academy in 2011 and has risen up through the ranks at Cobham to become one of the club's most promising prospects.

It is his first loan spell away from the club having previously featured for the Blues at under-18 and under-23 levels, as well as the England under-19 side.

