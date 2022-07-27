Ricardo Carvalho Signed For Chelsea 18 Years Ago Today

The Portuguese star signed for the Blues from FC Porto after a spectacular display in Euro 2004.

The ace was reunited with former Porto manager Jose Mourinho an his arrival to Stamford Bridge.

Carvalho spent six years with Chelsea, a lengthy stint of that time teamed with ex Blues captain John Terry where they shared what is widely considered to be one of the best centreback partnerships in Premier League history.

During his time in England, the now 44-year-old won a collection of accolades, including three league trophies, and the League Cup, then called the Carling Cup.

After his time at the Bridge, the defender moved to La Liga giants Real Madrid, where he collected a league trophy as well as a Copa Del Rey.

In his international career, the star was involved in Portugal's unlikely European Championship in 2016, which was his and Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo's first international award.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Since his retirement from professional football, Carvalho has spent time in France as the assistant manager for Ligue 1 outfit Marseille under manager Andre Villas Boas.

The footballer managed to make 610 appearances in his footballing career across various leagues including the Premeira Liga and the Chinese Super League.

