Skip to main content

Ricardo Carvalho Signed For Chelsea 18 Years Ago Today

The Portuguese star signed for the Blues from FC Porto after a spectacular display in Euro 2004.

The ace was reunited with former Porto manager Jose Mourinho an his arrival to Stamford Bridge.

Carvalho spent six years with Chelsea, a lengthy stint of that time teamed with ex Blues captain John Terry where they shared what is widely considered to be one of the best centreback partnerships in Premier League history.

During his time in England, the now 44-year-old won a collection of accolades, including three league trophies, and the League Cup, then called the Carling Cup.

After his time at the Bridge, the defender moved to La Liga giants Real Madrid, where he collected a league trophy as well as a Copa Del Rey.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In his international career, the star was involved in Portugal's unlikely European Championship in 2016, which was his and Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo's first international award.

Cristiano Ronaldo

 Since his retirement from professional football, Carvalho has spent time in France as the assistant manager for Ligue 1 outfit Marseille under manager Andre Villas Boas.

The footballer managed to make 610 appearances in his footballing career across various leagues including the Premeira Liga and the Chinese Super League.

Read More Chelsea News

Timo Werner
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel Doesn't Want To Sell German Ace Timo Werner

By Kieran Neller32 minutes ago
Jules Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Kounde To Barcelona - What Does It Mean For Chelsea?

By Melissa Edwards4 hours ago
Timo Werner
Transfer News

‘Callum Wilson Is Better’ - Pundit Slams Newcastle United Target Timo Werner

By Callum Baker-Ellis5 hours ago
Presnel Kimpembe
Transfer News

‘Fits the Bill’ - Pundit on Why Chelsea Should Sign PSG’s Presnel Kimpembe

By Callum Baker-Ellis5 hours ago
Billy Gilmour
Transfer News

‘I Wouldn’t Be Surprised’ - Pundit Issues Billy Gilmour to Everton Claim

By Callum Baker-Ellis6 hours ago
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Hakim Ziyech Set To Leave Chelsea For AC Milan

By Melissa Edwards6 hours ago
Eve Perisset
Match Coverage

Women's Euro 2022 Semi-Final: Germany v France| How to Watch Chelsea Star

By Melissa Edwards12 hours ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Preparing Offer For Leicester City's Wesley Fofana

By Stephen Smith14 hours ago