Rice, Tchouameni, Kounde & Fofana: Chelsea Name Four-Man Summer Transfer Shortlist

Chelsea have placed four names on their summer transfer shortlist, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side are set to do temporary business, if any, in January and will hold off making any big moves until the summer. 

A wing-back is of priority for Chelsea this month to replace Ben Chilwell who is out for the season, as well as Reece James who has been sidelined for around two months following a hamstring tear last month. 

imago1008936340h (1)

Chelsea have already started planning for the summer and have four names on their wish-list as potential recruits, as per Goal.

Read More

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni are of interest to the Blues, with the former expected to cost around £100 million at least. While Tchouameni will cost considerably less, however would still command a hefty fee due to being, alongside Rice, one of the most-wanted midfielders. 

Jules Kounde was the subject of heavy interest from Chelsea last summer but the Blues failed to strike and land a transfer as Sevilla kept hold of the Frenchman. He remains a target for the Blues. A positive for the European champions is that Kounde is still keen for a move. 

imago1008809169h

Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana is the fourth name on the shortlist for Tuchel, who could lose up to three defenders this summer. With Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta all out of contract at the end of the season, their could be a defensive exodus that could require a rebuild in the summer. 

