Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.COMSubscribe
Search

Report: Robert Lewandowski Turns Down Chelsea Move And Prefers Barcelona Switch

Polish striker and current Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has reportedly turned down a move to Chelsea this summer as the player prefers a move to Barcelona according to a report.

Lewandowski is a wanted man in Europe this summer since expressing a desire to leave Bayern Munich.

However Lewandowski has only expressed a desire to join Barcelona rather than looking at options such as Chelsea and others. 

Despite the strikers desires to move to Barcelona reports have suggested that Chelsea would see Lewandowski as an ideal replacement for Romelu Lukaku who is set to return to Inter Milan on loan.

Lewandowski

Lewandowski is still regarded as one of Europe’s best strikers and would be a great fit for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel.

However according to a new report from SPORT via football.london

“the wantaway Bayern forward has turned down approaches from both the Blues and PSG amid a preference to sign for Barca.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lewandowski has his heart set on Barcelona and Chelsea should most likely move onto a new striker target during the transfer window. 

The Blues are said to have a good budget to work with as the new ownership regime prepares to back Tuchel in this summers transfer window. 

Read More Chelsea News

News: Chelsea Look To Keep An Eye On Albanian Keeper Thomas Strakosha - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Close in On Ousmane Dembele Transfer - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Inter Milan open talks with Chelsea to re-sign Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Leading Chase For Juventus' Matthjs De Ligt - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Planning To Fight For Serie A Defender Of The Year - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

reece-james-wilfried-zaha-chelsea-vs-crystal-palace-2019-20_2u9l1puhx2m0163e8psud5sw1
News

Chelsea Star Reece James Enjoying The Off-Season Playing Tennis

By Kieran Neller1 hour ago
Romelu Lukaku
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Drop Price Tag Significantly For Romelu Lukaku

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago
imago1011486184h
News

News: Chelsea Goalkeeper On Getting Everything He's Ever Dreamed

By Melissa Edwards2 hours ago
imago0003559387h
News

Chelsea Congratulate Former Player Alex On Birthday With Stunning Goal Footage

By Kieran Neller2 hours ago
Jules Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Promising Update On Tuchel's Top Transfer Target Jules Kounde

By Melissa Edwards3 hours ago
imago0027269578h
Transfer News

News: Thomas Tuchel Encourages Chelsea To Enter The Running To Sign Robert Lewandowski

By Connor Dossi-White10 hours ago
Alejandro Balde
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Contacted Barcelona Regarding Left Back Alejandro Balde

By Stephen Smith11 hours ago
Dumfries at Inter Milan
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Remain Interested In Inter Milan Trio Milan Skriniar, Denzel Dumfries, Alessandro Bastoni

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago