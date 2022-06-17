Report: Robert Lewandowski Turns Down Chelsea Move And Prefers Barcelona Switch

Polish striker and current Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has reportedly turned down a move to Chelsea this summer as the player prefers a move to Barcelona according to a report.

Lewandowski is a wanted man in Europe this summer since expressing a desire to leave Bayern Munich.

However Lewandowski has only expressed a desire to join Barcelona rather than looking at options such as Chelsea and others.

Despite the strikers desires to move to Barcelona reports have suggested that Chelsea would see Lewandowski as an ideal replacement for Romelu Lukaku who is set to return to Inter Milan on loan.

Lewandowski is still regarded as one of Europe’s best strikers and would be a great fit for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel.

However according to a new report from SPORT via football.london

“the wantaway Bayern forward has turned down approaches from both the Blues and PSG amid a preference to sign for Barca.”

Lewandowski has his heart set on Barcelona and Chelsea should most likely move onto a new striker target during the transfer window.

The Blues are said to have a good budget to work with as the new ownership regime prepares to back Tuchel in this summers transfer window.

