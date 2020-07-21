Absolute Chelsea
Report: Robin Gosens 'top of Chelsea's list' to replace Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri at left-back

Ben Davies

Atalanta left-back Robin Gosens is reportedly a summer target for Frank Lampard to replace Marcos Alonso or Emerson Palmieri in the summer, with the club keen on bringing in defensive reinforcements to solve frailties within the spine of the team ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Emerson has reportedly fallen out of favour at the club, with Lampard willing to sell the Italian in the summer with Juventus interested, while Marcus Alonso has rarely featured since the restart with Cesar Azpilicueta favoured on the left hand side of the defensive line.

The Blues have already had a busy summer and remain very much active in the transfer market after making the acquisitions of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner and continue to be linked with a range of options this window.

torino-fc-v-atalanta-bc-serie-a

According to Kicker via Sport Witness, Chelsea have made the 26-year-old their top priority for the left-back position this summer, who has attracted the interest of many European clubs this summer with impressive displays in the Champions League for the Italian outfit, including Chelsea.

It has been widely reported that a fee in the region of €30 million will be enough to prise the German away from Serie A, with the club willing to sell to raise funds during the difficulty the pandemic has placed on clubs across Europe

Gosens would become one of several German players at Stamford Bridge following the summer, with Chelsea also linked with Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz as reports suggest that personal terms have been agreed with the midfielder ahead of a mega transfer to the Premier League to join fellow German international Timo Werner.

----------

