Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Roma make contact with Chelsea winger Pedro over summer transfer

Matt Debono

Chelsea winger Pedro is the subject of interest from Serie A outfit Roma this summer.

The 33-year-old is out of contract in west London at the end of the season, and is expected to depart after joining from Barcelona in the summer of 2015.

Roma had a loan bid rejected in the January transfer window, however are ready to go back in for the Spaniard.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Roma boss Paulo Fonseca believes despite Pedro's age, he can make a difference to the Giallorossi attack to produce more goals.

The Italian club have reportedly already been in contact with Pedro's representatives, offering the Spaniard £2.6 million a season.

Pedro isn't expected to the be the only ageing forward leaving Chelsea this summer; Willian is also out of contract and is set to leave after seven seasons.

Frank Lampard has already sourced one replacement - Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech will join the club in the summer after a transfer agreement was confirmed in February. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dele Alli reveals why Spurs players hate Chelsea more than Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has admitted that the Spurs squad dislike Chelsea more than north London rivals Arsenal.

Matt Debono

Shaun Wright-Phillips 'cried like a 12-year-old' after Man City accepted Chelsea bid in 2005

Former Chelsea winger Shaun Wright-Phillips has opened up on his move which saw him switch Manchester for London in 2005.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea in talks to sign PSG youngster Kays Ruiz-Atil

Chelsea are currently in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over teenager Kays Ruiz-Atil, according to reports in France.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard receives transfer boost with forward interested in move to London

Napoli forward Dries Mertens is interested in a move to the Premier League and to London, with Chelsea interested in the Belgian attacker.

Matt Debono

Jorginho hoping Chelsea can strike a deal with out-of-contract winger

Jorginho is hoping Chelsea can come to an agreement with Willian over a new contract at the club.

Matt Debono

Report: Frank Lampard interested in versatile Bayern Munich defender

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba this summer.

Matt Debono

Arsenal leading race to sign Chelsea star Willian this summer

Arsenal are reportedly leading the race for Chelsea winger Willian, with a whole host of clubs rumoured to be interested including Tottenham and Barcelona.

Ben Davies

27th April 2014: The story of Jose Mourinho's Chelsea side beating 'Slippy G's' Liverpool

On a day that if Liverpool claimed three points against Chelsea, they were one step closer to clinching the Premier League for the first time.

Matt Debono

Ziyech: Everything feels right about Chelsea move

New Chelsea signing Hakim Ziyech has opened up on his proposed switch to west London this summer.

Matt Debono

Agent: Chelsea made official offer for Neymar in 2010

It has been revealed that Chelsea were close to signing Brazil superstar Neymar back in 2010.

Matt Debono