Roma make contact with Chelsea winger Pedro over summer transfer

Chelsea winger Pedro is the subject of interest from Serie A outfit Roma this summer.

The 33-year-old is out of contract in west London at the end of the season, and is expected to depart after joining from Barcelona in the summer of 2015.

Roma had a loan bid rejected in the January transfer window, however are ready to go back in for the Spaniard.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Roma boss Paulo Fonseca believes despite Pedro's age, he can make a difference to the Giallorossi attack to produce more goals.

The Italian club have reportedly already been in contact with Pedro's representatives, offering the Spaniard £2.6 million a season.

Pedro isn't expected to the be the only ageing forward leaving Chelsea this summer; Willian is also out of contract and is set to leave after seven seasons.

Frank Lampard has already sourced one replacement - Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech will join the club in the summer after a transfer agreement was confirmed in February.

