Roman Abramovich 'Eager' to Bring Inter's Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea - Where Forward Admits His Heart Lies

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich aspires to plot a return for Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Serie A outfit in recent months, with the likes of PSG and Juventus all keeping tabs on the former Everton man's situation at the San Siro.

According to the Sunday World, Abramovich wants to seal a return to west London for Lukaku, who has long been the one of Russian billionaire's favourite attackers.

The report further suggests that Lukaku, who represented Chelsea from 2011 to 2014, has always dreamt of a return to his former club, who're looking to invest in a world-class striker to mount a serious charge for the Premier League next season.

Lukaku has been tipped to leave the recently crowned Serie A title winners after Inter manager Antonio Conte confirmed that he will be departing the club at the end of the campaign.

Despite investing heavily on the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech last summer, Abramovich will back Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who has made Lukaku one of his top targets heading into the summer transfer window.

It has also been claimed that the Belgium international's entourage are aware of the interest from the Chelsea faithful, who will try and offload several fringe players to trim their wage bill and gather funds to try and broker a deal for the ex-Manchester United talisman.

Chelsea have made Lukaku a 'top' target heading into the summer, along with Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, who would prefer a move to Old Trafford, according to several reports.

Tottenham's Harry Kane and Dortmund's Erling Haaland have been named as potential alternative attacking outlets but with the striking pair still under contract at their respective clubs, a potential deal will be difficult to seal before the start of the Euros.

