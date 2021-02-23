Roman Abramovich wants 'priority' target Erling Haaland at Chelsea 'at all costs'

Chelsea are reportedly prioritising the signing of Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland this summer.

The 20-year-old has been a long-term target of the Blues and is the subject of heavy interest from across Europe. Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid and several other clubs have been linked with the Norwegian striker.

Haaland has a reported release clause worth €75 million which can be activated from next summer.

The competition to sign one of the best centre-forwards in the world set to be extremely fierce. (Photo by LEON KUEGELER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

However TuttoMercatoWeb claim, via Sport Witness, that he is a 'priority' target for Chelsea this summer.

Owner Roman Abramovich will splash the cash this summer and has decided they won't be 'quiet' in the summer transfer window.

Haaland is the ‘first name Abramovich absolutely wants’ and is ready to land the 20-year-old 'at all costs'.

Chelsea want to make a move for the Dortmund forward this summer because they believe it will be 'almost impossible' to sign him next summer when his release clause becomes active.

Haaland's future this summer heavily depends on whether Dortmund secure Champions League football next season and how strong their finances are.

Chelsea have also been linked with Haaland's teammate, Jadon Sancho. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP)

It has been previously reported that the Blues could make an opening bid of €90 million this summer.

Thomas Tuchel was asked earlier in February about the links to Haaland but refused to comment on other teams players.

"I can understand your interest in the question [about Haaland] and the interest of every fan and supporter to talk about these subjects,

"As you get to know me, you will know I will not talk about other players publicly when they're under contract.

"This is the type of respect we show to them but also to our own players. We think about our central defenders and strikers first and push them to the limits. Everything else will be decided behind closed doors. I'm sorry."

READ MORE: Bayern Munich provide update on Chelsea target Niklas Sule's future

READ MORE: How the new Premier League self-isolation rules will affect Chelsea following away Champions League ties

READ MORE: Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule not Chelsea's number one summer transfer target

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube