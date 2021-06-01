Roman Abramovich's Role & Stance Revealed Over Chelsea's Pursuit of Romelu Lukaku

Roman Abramovich is very keen to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Chelsea this summer.

Chelsea are in a prime position to bolster their squad during the summer transfer window which opens on June 9 following their Champions League final triumph in Porto on Saturday over Manchester City.

But the Blues aren't ready to sit and accept their victory, they want more; Thomas Tuchel and Abramovich want more.

They have identified their striking targets this summer with Lukaku, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane all linked. But Lukaku is the 'more realistic' option this summer.

And as per 90min, Lukaku is Chelsea's top centre-forward target this summer with both Abramovich and Tuchel keen to bring him back to west London.

The report claims that Lukaku is 'one of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich’s favourite players and the Russian is ready to sanction an approach to prise him away from Inter'.

Another report from Eurosport also claims Abramovich is 'personally driving' the move for the Belgian this summer, who could cost up to £100 million, which would be another club-record transfer.

Lukaku is believed to be the man Chelsea need to improve their chances of challenging for the Premier League title next season.

Tuchel and Abramovich met for the first time in Porto after the Champions League win, and the German had a message for the club's owner.

"I can assure him that I will stay hungry," told Tuchel in his message to the Chelsea owner.

"That I want the next title. That I feel absolutely happy as a part of a really ambitious club, a strong group that suits my beliefs, my passion about football in the moment perfectly, so my desire is to go for more victories.

"My desire is to grow as a coach and my desire is to push the group from the first day of the next season. This is what I am all about so it would be nice to meet him a bit closer. We are in contact, but not personally. We are in constant contact and he knows what’s going on from me indirectly and now it is nice to meet him."

