Romelu Lukaku Pictured Holding Chelsea Shirt Following Medical

Romelu Lukaku has been pictured holding a Chelsea shirt after completing his medical in Belgium on Monday, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is set to sign a five-year contract at Chelsea, where he will earn €12-13 million-per-year (£195,000-per-week after tax), which will make him the highest earner at Stamford Bridge, after Inter accepted an offer worth £97.5 million for the ex-Manchester United star.

It was mentioned that Lukaku's desire to return to the west London side convinced the Italian club to cash in on the Belgium international, who is 'excited' to seal a move to Chelsea seven years after he left the club to sign for Everton.

Following the completion of his medical ahead of his move to Chelsea, Lukaku has been pictured holding Chelsea's home kit for the upcoming campaign.

It has further been revealed by The Athletic that Lukaku will arrive in London on Monday evening or Tuesday morning, after which he will be announced as a Chelsea player.

The striker is set to become the club's most expensive signing, a record previously held by Kepa Arrizabalaga, who signed for the Blues for £71.6 million from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

It has been reported recently that a final agreement for Lukaku was struck during call between members of the two clubs' boards that took place at 2:50 PM [UK] on Saturday.

Interestingly, Chelsea deliberately kept their final offer for Lukaku below the British-record £100 million spent by Manchester City to land Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

Furthermore, the Anderlecht academy graduate was left out of the matchday squad in Inter's friendly against Parma on Sunday, with Lukaku set to complete a move to west London in the coming days.

