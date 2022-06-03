Romelu Lukaku Reveals He 'Can't Speak' on Chelsea Future Amid Potential Departure

Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he 'can't speak' on his future at Chelsea amid a potential summer transfer window departure, according to reports.

Despite joining the Blues from Inter Milan last summer, his poor performances in front of goal for the west London side have caused speculation over his future at the club.

Lukaku scored just 15 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions in the season just gone, and he could leave after just one campaign back at Chelsea.

IMAGO / Belga

When he was asked by an Italian reporter, via Kristof Terreur, about his future, the Belgian striker replied: "I can’t speak.”

Reports from earlier in the week have revealed that Inter are set to meet with the forward in order to discuss a potential return to the club in the summer.

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta has insisted that while they are in 'no rush' to complete a deal, they are keen on bringing the 29-year-old back to the San Siro.

Lukaku enjoyed a highly successful two season spell at his former club, netting 64 goals in 95 games and winning the Serie A title in 2021.

IMAGO / PA Images

While the striker is said to be 'pushing hard' for a return to Inter, his current club Chelsea would prefer him to move to Bayern Munich in the hope that it will aid their pursuit of Robert Lewandowski.

If Lukaku was to leave this summer, the Blues are also considering a move for Lautaro Martinez, who played alongside the Belgian international in the 2020/21 season and therefore also won the Italian top flight title.

