Romelu Lukaku Set For Inter Milan Medical Next Week

Romelu Lukaku is set to have his medical ahead of his return to Inter Milan on loan next week following the agreement reached between Chelsea and Inter.

Lukaku is set to return to former club Inter just one year after leaving Millan and re-joining Chelsea.

In a move that hasn't quite worked out for both the Blues and Lukaku, the Belgian will now return to Inter on loan as the two clubs finally reached an agreement.

Chelsea and Inter spent a number of days going back and forth following disagreements on transfer fees.

Lukaku

Transfer specialist, Fabrizio Romano confirmed the details of the loan deal, also mentioning that Lukaku will have his medical in Italy next week.

"Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea to Inter deal details. €8m loan fee guaranteed. €4m in add-ons related to performances. Salary reduced from €12m net to €8m net this season. No buy option or obligation clause. Medical tests in Milano next week."

Chelsea could also receive additional money from the deal based on team related performance bonusses such as Inter winning the Serie A.

The Blues will now have to turn their attention to new attackers to arrive at Stamford Bridge with the likes of Raheem Sterling said to be shortlisted.

