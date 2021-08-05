Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea: Details of Transfer Fee, Contract, Timeline & Tuchel's Role Revealed

He's on his way to west London.

The transfer fee and contract details involved in Romelu Lukaku's deal to Chelsea this summer have been revealed.

Lukaku is set to become Chelsea's club-record signing once they finalise a deal with Inter Milan to bring him back to the club where he left back in 2014.

Personal terms have been agreed after Lukaku expressed his desire to Inter to leave the club this summer to return to Chelsea, although he was happy to remain at the San Siro.

Transfer fee

Chelsea are set to go in with another offer of in between £100 and £110 million for Lukaku, a bid which Inter are expected to accept to allow their prized-asset to leave.

Contract length

Lukaku is expected to sign a five-year contract at the club, as per the report, worth in the region of £212,000-a-week.

When the deal is hoped to be completed

As per Kristof Terreur in Belgium and reports in Italy, Chelsea are eyeing to finalise a deal in the coming days before the end of the week. This is in the hope of the 28-year-old being available on Wednesday to face Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup,

Romelu Lukaku's stance

He has been open to a return to west London and despite being happy in Italy, he has told the Italian side that he wants to join Tuchel's side next season.

Thomas Tuchel's involvement in the deal

The German was a ssignificant factor' in Lukaku's decision to join Chelsea this summer.

