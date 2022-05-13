Romelu Lukaku's Agent Cannot Talk to AC Milan or Inter About Transfer During Chelsea Takeover

Romelu Lukaku's agent, Federico Pastorello, has revealed that he cannot open talks with Inter or AC Milan regarding a transfer away from Chelsea until the takeover is complete at Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old has struggled for form in his first season back at Chelsea, with rumours circulating regarding his future.

However, speaking to La Repubblica, Lukaku's agent has admitted that they cannot talk to other clubs due to the ongoing takeover at Chelsea.

The Belgian has shown his quality in recent weeks, scoring three goals in his last two matches against Wolves and Leeds United as he looks to turn the corner at Stamford Bridge.

The latest comments from his agent may once again see him setback by actions off the pitch, with a controversial interview back in December costing him a place in Thomas Tuchel's starting XI.

Pastorello has recently opened up on the striker's future, just as he had worked his way back into Tuchel's plans.

He said: "He has the club and the fans in his heart, he has never hidden it, like his love for Anderlecht where he would like to end his career.

"But we cannot think about negotiations. Chelsea are in takeover discussions, we do not know the new owners, let alone if we can open talks with Inter or AC Milan. We have to wait."

It was revealed that Lukaku is said to be 'exploring other options' amid his potential departure from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

However, it has since been said that his priority is to remain at Chelsea and turn his fortunes around.

The striker and his entourage cannot plan for a future away from Chelsea until Todd Boehly's consortium are officially in charge at Stamford Bridge, with a key few matches, including an FA Cup final, for him to show he can be part of the long-term plans at Stamford Bridge coming up.

