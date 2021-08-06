Romelu Lukaku's Agent: Reasons Over Future Will Be Revealed Soon Amid Chelsea Links

All will be revealed soon.

The agent of Romelu Lukaku has confirmed a decision over his future will be revealed soon amid talks between Inter Milan and Chelsea over a potential summer transfer.

Chelsea are on the verge of sealing a deal for the 28-year-old this summer after the Belgian told Inter of his desire to return to Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku is set to be offered a five-year contract by Chelsea worth a reported £212,000-a-week, however his wages have varied in various reports.

Chelsea are hoping to get a deal over the line in time for their UEFA Super Cup clash against Villarreal in Belfast on Wednesday and talks will continue over the weekend.

Their is optimism on Chelsea's side that a deal will be finalised and agreed. Talks remain ongoing over the transfer fee which is expected to be in excess of £100 million.

Inter have come under pressure for their stance to let Lukaku go, and Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello has hinted a decision over the forward's future will be made soon.

Photo Federico Proietti / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

What has been said?

On Lukaku's future, Pastorello confirmed they will deliver their reasoning for whatever the outcome may be.

"You'll be able to listen to our reasons soon, however this turns out," he wrote on Instagram.

What has Thomas Tuchel said over a possible summer deal?

"I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad," said Tuchel. "Romelu Lukaku is a fantastic player but he's an Inter player and, with all due respect, I will not talk about him in this situation."

