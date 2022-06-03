Romelu Lukaku's Lawyer States 'Nothing to Comment on' Regarding Potential Chelsea Exit

Romelu Lukaku's lawyer Sebastian Ledure has stated that there is 'nothing to comment on' regarding the striker's potential departure from Chelsea, according to reports.

Although the Belgian international has been at the club for just one season since his move last summer, there is belief that he could leave the Blues in the coming months.

A move back to Inter Milan has been highly speculated, something that Lukaku himself is said to be 'pushing hard' for.

IMAGO / PA Images

However despite the speculation over his future at Stamford Bridge and where his next destination may be, Ledure has revealed their stance on the situation.

In an interview with Sportitalia, via Sport Witness, the lawyer said: "What emerged in the press at the moment is only speculation. There is nothing to comment on at the moment."

Inter are one of the clubs linked with the striker, as well as Chelsea's Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, with their current manager Antonio Conte winning the Serie A title at the San Siro with Lukaku last year.

However, the 29-year-old is believed to have 'rejected' a move to Spurs as he would prefer a return to Inter.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Barcelona are another European side who are believed to be showing interest in the striker, although such a move is said to be dependent on whether or not they are able to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

It was also revealed early on in May that Lukaku will hold talks with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel in the summer to discuss the club's plans for him next season.

